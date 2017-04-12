BendFilm Celebrates Earth Day with The Age of Consequences at The Tower Theatre

BendFilm will celebrate Earth Day 2017 with a screening of a compelling new documentary that the Hollywood Reporter called “eye opening ” on April 18 at the Tower Theatre.

Director Jared P. Scott, chooses an unusual perspective in The Age of Consequences (USA, 2016, 80 min) as he investigates the issue of climate change through the lens of US national security and global instability. With the participation of Pentagon insiders, admirals, generals and military veterans, the film looks at how climate change can amplify social tensions in volatile regions of the world. The film’s goal is to open the audience’s eyes and minds and show that if we all come together, there is hope.

Sophie Robinson, executive producer of The Age of Consequences and the Environmental Center’s Mike Riley will be on hand for a discussion and questions following the film.

“When sectors of power are de-prioritizing environmental protections, it’s important to bring together the Bend community of nature-lovers, veterans, and outdoor enthusiasts to discuss why we all have a stake in fighting climate change,” said BendFilm Director Todd Looby. “A film like this is an incredible way to provoke thought and inspire action on an issue so important to our community.”

Tickets ($ 14 ) are available at http://www.bendticket.com/events/42826581/bendfilm-presents-age-of-consequences

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/189104269

BendFilm

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival as well as year-round film exhibitions and programs. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region.

Celebrating its 14th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in downtown Bend, Oregon, at The Oxford, McMenamins – Old St. Francis, Regal Cinemas, Tin Pan Theater, The Volcanic Theater, Cascades Theatrical Company, and the historic Tower Theatre. Make plans now to attend (October 12-15, 2017) for four days of inspiring independent cinema, panels and parties, in beautiful Bend, a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous sponsors. For more information, call (541) 388-3378 or visit www.bendfilm.org.