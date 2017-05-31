BendFilm Collaborates on Short Film with OAS

DEBUT AT Festival Fundraiser June 3

BendFilm will debut a short documentary created in collaboration with Oregon Adaptive Sports (OAS) at their annual fundraiser on June 3. The documentary will exhibit how the art form of film has the unique power to inspire social change and enhance lives.

BendFilm’s mission is to strengthen the Central Oregon community through the power of

film and the organization is requesting support to continue and expand that mission.

“We are very excited to host our most mission-driven fundraiser yet,” commented BendFilm Director Todd Looby. “In producing a video about the life-transforming work of OAS, we will show exactly how powerful the medium of film can be in generating empathy and eventually change. It is amazing to see how BendFilm’s screening programs bring this community together and this fundraiser will help us do so much more. We hope everyone will come out to support these two great non-profit organizations in our community.”

The evening will feature live music from Chiringa!, food from Joolz Restaurant and

beverages compliments of BigFoot Beverages and Elixir Wines.

“We are happy to throw our support behind BendFilm’s fundraiser because we believe that the power of film can change lives. The film we are producing will tell the amazing stories of several OAS athletes and inspire more people to expand their ideas of their own capabilities,” said OAS Executive Director Suzanne Lafky. “This kind of collaboration is exactly what makes our community strong and unique.”

The Power of Film – A BendFilm Fundraiser

June 3 at 6pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, 260 Bend

Tickets: $ 30 for an Individual Ticket / $250 for a Table are available at:

BendFilm

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival as well as year-round film exhibitions and programs. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region.

Celebrating its 14th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community.

The BendFilm Festival runs October 12-15 in downtown Bend at The Oxford, McMenamins – Old St. Francis, Regal Cinemas, Tin Pan Theater, Cascades Theatrical Company and the Tower Theatre.

541-388-3378 or www.bendfilm.org.

Oregon Adaptive Sports

Oregon Adaptive Sports has been breaking barriers in Central Oregon since 1996, providing people with disabilities and their families’ opportunities for outdoor recreation. Our goal is to nurture the human spirit and foster self-confidence and independence. We offer year around instructional adaptive programs including; alpine and Nordic skiing, snowboarding, golf, cycling, kayaking and hiking. To prevent cost from being a barrier to participation, we rely on the support of hundreds of volunteers, businesses, donors and sponsors.

