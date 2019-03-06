BendFilm Festival Partners with Ovation TV to Celebrate Arts Advocacy Day for Arts Across the Heartland Initiative 

BendFilm announced its recognition as one of the country’s outstanding arts organizations by Ovation, America’s only arts-centric television network. Ovation announced its partnerships with two Oregon arts entities — the Rogue Valley Symphony and BendFilm Festival.

Both organizations were featured in Arts Across the Heartland, a one-hour documentary, that provides an intimate look at how cities across the country are making a difference in the communities through the power of art and film.

“BendFilm is very honored to be selected as one of only two Oregon arts organizations featured by Ovation,” commented BendFilm Executive Director, Todd Looby. “Their initiative in showing the huge impact strong arts programming has on communities is a very important story to tell and one I hope resonates across the state and country.”

Arts Across the Heartland aired on Ovation TV in celebration of Arts Advocacy Day on Tuesday, March 5. In addition, Ovation recognized a diverse selection of artists and art programs making a difference in their communities in Stand For The Arts PSAs that played throughout the day. BendFilm’s PSA can be seen here .

Arts Across the Heartland is a moving portrait of individuals and communities transformed by the power of art. We are delighted to premiere this extraordinary special on Arts Advocacy Day along with a full slate of arts programming, and all entirely commercial free,” said Scott Woodward, EVP Programming and Production, Ovation. The network will celebrate Arts Advocacy Day with a full 24-hour, commercial-free schedule.