BendFilm Launches Online Archive of Festival Films 

Filmmakers Will Share in Revenue Generated from This New Streaming Platform

BendFilm announced today a collaboration with ticketing and now virtual film festival platform Eventive to bring its Festival archives online for audiences everywhere and offer a revenue share with participating filmmakers. This new streaming option will provide BendFilm members and fans access to selections from at least the last three years of one of the “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals In the World.”

Upon launch, the archives offer a variety of short and feature length titles including Mr. Fish: Cartooning From The Deep End, Pet Names, Fort Maria, Your Ride Is Here, The Flip and Souls of Totality. New titles will be added regularly as alumni filmmakers continue to opt in. The streaming service is free for BendFilm members or titles can be rented for $5 for feature films and $2 for short films. Revenue will be shared with filmmakers whether the views on this platform are free or paid. Browse title and rental information for the Alumni Film Library at watch.eventive.org/bendfilmnow.

Todd Looby, executive director of BendFilm, said, “Each year after our Festival ends we look for ways to continue to support our alumni filmmakers on their creative journeys. Our festival audience also develops close relationships with alumni filmmakers and their films and often request access to their films. So, we thought that this is the perfect time to collaborate on a platform to amplify the work of incredible artists and provide a way for our audience to revisit some of their favorite festival films. With lots of streaming options out right now, we are thrilled to provide more choices for independent film fans.”

Pablo Bryant, director of Mr. Fish: Cartooning From The Deep End, said, “People go to film festivals because there is a chance to see films that are inventive and daring. I made a film about an uncensored, non-commercial artist with some very edgy material, and low and behold festival goers loved it. BendFilm looks for that kind of work and this new platform will continue to give viewers a chance to see films that are otherwise hard to find. Turn the lights down and turn your brain on.”

