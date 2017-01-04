On Monday, January 9 at 6pm at McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater, BendFilm presents The Brand New Testament as part of the “In Case You Missed It…” year-round program. The film was a favorite at last year’s festival and we’re happy to bring this gently blasphemous, and very funny, film back to Bend for another screening. It will be the first of many screenings and events BendFilm will offer in 2017.

In The Brand New Testament (Belgium/France/Luxembourg, 2015, 114 min, with English subtitles) director Jaco Van Dormael casts God as a capricious boor who works out of a dingy office in Brussels. He delights in tormenting his own family and humankind with petty tyrannies. When God’s ten year-old daughter decides that she has had enough of her father’s feckless cruelty she rebels, pulling a carefully considered prank on her father that undermines his authority. She heads out into the mortal world for the first time ever — like her brother JC once did — to collect some apostles and try to fix the mess her father has made of humanity.

FlickFilosopher MaryAnn Johanson writes that “director Jaco Van Dormael and screenwriter Thomas Gunzig have given us a dark fantasia and a hilarious satire that’s irreverent, but one that celebrates all the weird and wonderful ways that love can express itself in the world once we stop worrying about the future and embrace living in the moment…”

“Each year at the festival we screen between 90 and 100 films. It’s impossible for the average festival-goer to see everything in four days, and every year there are a few films where people literally beg us to re-screen during the year,” said BendFilm Director Todd Looby. “To meet that demand, we added the ‘In Case You Missed It…’ series to our year-round programming and THE BRAND NEW TESTAMENT is a perfect fit to kick-off 2017. Many people told us that it was the best film they had ever seen.” About BendFilm’s year-round programming, Looby added, “Film is a powerful way to bring the community together and we are excited to inspire all the positive energy, thought-provoking conversation and social action that people experience during the festival throughout the whole year.

When: Monday, January 9 @ 6pm. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Where: McMenamins Old St. Francis Theater.

Tickets: $11 for general public / $6 for BendFilm Members. Available here.

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/188841338

Film Website: http://www.musicboxfilms.com/the-brand-new-testament-movies-143.php

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival as well as year-round film exhibitions and programs. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 14th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in downtown Bend, Oregon, at The Oxford, McMenamins – Old St. Francis, Regal Cinemas, Tin Pan Theater, The Volcanic Theater, Old Stone Performing Arts Center, Cascades Theatrical Company, and the historic Tower Theatre. Make plans now to attend the 14th annual festival (October 12-15, 2017) for four days of inspiring independent cinema, panels and parties, in beautiful Bend, a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous sponsors. For more information, call (541) 388-3378 or visit www.bendfilm.org.