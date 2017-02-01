BendFilm Presents Daughters of the Forest Returns with Filmmaker

Each year, the World Muse Conference inspires social change for women and girls. As a fitting prelude to the 5th conference, March 2-5, BendFilm, World Muse and Director Samantha Grant will present the moving 2016 festival documentary Daughters of the Forest.

February 8 at 6:45pm // McMenamins Old St. Francis // $12 or $7 for Members

Daughters of the Forest (54 min) tells the moving story of a small group of girls in one of the most remote forests left on earth who attend a radical high school where they learn to protect the threatened forest and forge a better future for themselves. Set in the wild and lush Mbaracayú Reserve in rural Paraguay, this intimate verité documentary offers a rare glimpse into a disappearing world where we witness young girls growing into brave young women even as they are transformed by their unlikely friendships with one another. Filmed over the course of five years, we follow the girls from their humble homes in indigenous villages through the year after their graduation to see exactly how this revolutionary educational opportunity has and will continue to impact their future lives.

Director Samantha Grant will host a Q&A following the screening.

https://vimeo.com

www.bendfilm.org