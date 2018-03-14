BendFilm presents FINDING KUKAN

In support of Women’s March, BendFilm is thrilled to present FINDING KUKAN, the inspirational portrait of Li Ling-Ai, the un-credited female producer of KUKAN, which sheds light on the long history of racial and gender discrimination off-screen, which continues to reverberate in Hollywood today. Filmmaker Robin Lung will be in attendance for a Q&A discussion following the film.

When: Thursday, March 15, 5:30pm (doors at 4:30pm)

Where: McMenamins – Old St. Francis School

Tickets & Info (if buying extras): https://goo.gl/r8HCua

Trailer: https://vimeo.com/188201391

15th Annual BendFilm Festival : October 11 – 14, 2018