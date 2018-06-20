BendFilm presents Minding the Gap

BendFilm is thrilled to present one of this year’s finest documentaries from the festival circuit. Winner of the U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Filmmaking at the Sundance Film Festival, and Oscar hopeful, MINDING THE GAP is a must see.

Three young men bond together to escape volatile families in their Rust-Belt hometown. As they face adult responsibilities, unexpected revelations threaten their decade-long friendship.

When: Monday, June 25, 5:30pm (doors at 4:30pm)

Where: McMenamins – Old St. Francis School

Tickets & Info (if buying extras): https://bit.ly/2lcdiKX

Film Website: https://www.mindingthegapfilm.com/