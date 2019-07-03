BendFilm Presents Patagonia Film ArtiFISHal

(Photo | Courtesy of BendFilm)

BendFilm and the Bend Patagonia Store invite all curious and eco-conscious audiences to a screening of ArtiFISHal by Josh “Bones” Murphy on Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm at The Tower Theatre. ArtiFISHal is a film about people, rivers, and the fight for the future of wild fish and the environment that supports them. It explores wild salmon’s slide toward extinction, threats posed by fish hatcheries and fish farms, and our continued loss of faith in nature. The eye-opening documentary explores issues uniquely relevant to the Pacific Northwest.

A post-film panel discussion will dive into the issues explored in the film, the dire implications for Oregon fisheries, ways to get involved and what local organizations are doing to protect our delicate ecosystem. Panelists include: Tom Derr, Native Fish Society river steward for Molalla River; Tod Heisler, River Conservation director for Central Oregon LandWatch; Erik Fernandez, wilderness program manager for Oregon Wild; Kyle Smith, Oregon field coordinator for Trout Unlimited and Lisa Seales, vice president of the Board of Directors for The Environmental Center.

Screening details for ArtiFISHal by Josh “Bones” Murphy:

When : Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm (Pre-screening party at Downtown Bend Patagonia Store is open to all at 5pm with free Cascade Lakes Beer)

: Wednesday, July 10 at 7:30pm (Pre-screening party at Downtown Bend Patagonia Store is open to all at 5pm with free Cascade Lakes Beer) Where : The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St, Bend OR 97701

: The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St, Bend OR 97701 Tickets : $15 for general admission and FREE for BendFilm Members. Purchase tickets now on the BendFilm website

: $15 for general admission and FREE for BendFilm Members. Purchase tickets now on the BendFilm website Trailer : com/watch?v=I-MMlQ5AIzQ&feature=youtu.be

: com/watch?v=I-MMlQ5AIzQ&feature=youtu.be Film synopsis: ArtiFISHal is a film about wild rivers and wild fish that explores the high cost—ecological, financial and cultural—of our mistaken belief that engineered solutions can make up for habitat destruction. The film traces the impact of fish hatcheries, and the extraordinary amount of public money wasted on an industry that hinders wild fish recovery, pollutes our rivers and contributes to the problem it claims to solve. ArtiFISHal also dives beneath the surface of the open-water fish farm controversy, as citizens work to stop the damage done to public waters and our remaining wild salmon.

bendfilm.org • 541-388-3378