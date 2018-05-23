BendFilm Selects Bend Spay + Neuter Project as Recipient of Short Documentary to Debut at BendFilm Power of Film Fundraiser 

BendFilm will debut a short documentary created in collaboration with Bend Spay + Neuter Project (BSNP) at their annual “Power of Film” fundraiser on Saturday, June 2. The documentary will include the stories of BSNP clients, staff and volunteers exhibiting the heart-warming effect of BSNP’s program on individuals in need and, of course, highlight the unshakeable bond community members have with their loyal and adorable pets.

“We are very excited to once again host this mission-driven fundraiser. Films like this have the unique power to unite this community and inspire action–exhibiting BendFilm’s core principles in action,” commented BendFilm Director Todd Looby. “We want to help Bend Spay + Neuter tell the human side of their story. They help so many underserved community members through pet care and it is truly life-affirming work. Film has an incredible power to inform, inspire and unite people to create change and this film will certainly do that. We hope everyone will come out to support both community-centric, non-profit organizations at our Fundraiser on June 2, added Looby.”

“Bend Spay + Neuter Project is thrilled to be partnering with BendFilm to produce a film about the important services we provide for pets and people in our community,” said BSNP Executive Director Norma Barton. Norma Barton recently joined the Bend Spay + Neuter Project as their new Executive Director. Although she comes to the clinic with 20+ years of non-profit experience, she says, “I realize I have big shoes to fill with the past success of Megan Gram, former Executive Director. I’m thrilled to be here and look forward to many years of helping our furry friends in Central Oregon. Adds Barton, “This film will help us tell our story for many years to come and we are so thankful for the opportunity. This kind of collaboration is exactly what makes Bend and the outlying communities so strong and unique.”

BendFilm and Bend Spay + Neuter Project

The Power of Film – A BendFilm Fundraiser

Saturday, June 2 at 6pm

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon

61980 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend, OR 97703

Details: Come out and support BendFilm’s mission to strengthen Central Oregon’s cultural community through the power of film. In addition to the unveiling of the BSNP documentary, the evening will also feature live music from Juju Eyeball, food from Bowtie Catering, beverages compliments of BigFoot Beverages and Elixir Wines, and exciting raffle prizes.

Tickets: $50 for an Individual Ticket / $400 for a Table are available at:

https://bendfilmfundraiser.eventive.org/schedule/5acd11963c9f680014d15ad5

About BendFilm

BendFilm hosts an annual independent film festival as well as year-round film exhibitions and programs. The organization is designed to support and nourish filmmakers and enrich the cultural life of Central Oregon while also providing an economic benefit to the region. Celebrating its 15th year, BendFilm is proud to bring diverse voices and visions to the Bend community. The BendFilm Festival runs every October in downtown Bend, Oregon, at The Oxford, McMenamins – Old St. Francis, Regal Cinemas, Tin Pan Theater, The Volcanic Theater, Cascades Theatrical Company, and the historic Tower Theatre. Make plans now to attend (October 11-14, 2018) for four days of inspiring independent cinema, panels and parties, in beautiful Bend, a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts, foodies, beer lovers and stunning natural scenery. BendFilm is made possible by a dedicated crew of volunteers and generous sponsors. For more information, call (541) 388-3378 or visit www.bendfilm.org.

About Bend Spay + Neuter Project

Located in Bend, Oregon, the Bend Spay+Neuter Project provides affordable, preventative veterinary care in Central Oregon with a mission of keeping pets and people together. Services include spay and neuter for dogs and cats; a trap, neuter, release program for community cats; wellness clinics; the HOPE Pet Food Bank; and other pet-related services, such as microchips, parasite prevention and providing coats for homeless dogs. Find out more at www.bendsnip.org.