BendFilm Thanks the Bend Community

(Nancy Floyd with Amy Renalds, Alan Dietrich and Angela Arbini-Dietrich at Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon | Photo courtesy of BendFilm)

The 3rd annual Power of Film was our most successful fundraiser to date and we couldn’t have done it without the support of this community. The premiere of Bradley Lanphear’s powerful, short documentary about Healthy Beginnings‘ life-changing programs brought tears of hope and joy to guests who generously supported BendFilm’s mission of inspiring action through the power of film.

Thank you to silent auction sponsors, generous supporters, table sponsors, our amazing board of directors, dedicated team of volunteers, and the Healthy Beginnings board and staff!

