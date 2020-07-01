Bend’s Beth Alvarado Wins Oregon Book Award for Creative Nonfiction 

(Beth Alvarado of Bend | Photo courtesy of Literary Arts)

Bend’s Beth Alvarado has won the Literary Arts’ Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction for her book, Anxious Attachments (Autumn House Press). Judges were Lacey M. Johnson, Nishta J. Mehra and Rob Spillman.

“I want to applaud every 2020 Oregon Book Awards finalist and congratulate the winners: Beth Alvarado, Cathy Camper, Kesha Ajọsẹ Fisher, Deborah Hopkinson, Greg Means, MK Reed, Julian Smith, Ashley Toliver and David Wolman,” said Andrew Proctor, executive director of Literary Arts. “Literary Arts is honored to celebrate the incredible talent in this region.”

For the first time in its 33-year history, Literary Arts was not able to host the awards ceremony live, but was able to publicly celebrate the writers thanks to its partners at OPB. “We want to thank OPB for being such a collaborative, responsive, creative and thoughtful partner in our community, and for the support they give to all our artists. I also want to again thank the sponsors who make these awards possible: Oregon Cultural Trust, Stoel Rives, Tonkon Torp, AHA and The Oregonian,” said Proctor.

If you missed the special broadcast on OPB announcing the winners of the 2020 Oregon Book Awards, you can listen to the recording here.

“The last four months have been introspective, challenging and painful for our community and for our nation,” said Proctor. “In order to allow our staff a moment to process these experiences, Literary Arts will be taking a break the week of July 6 by closing the office.” (Classes and seminars will run as normal.)

literary-arts.org