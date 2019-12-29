First Friday Art Walk ~ January 3

(Top Row: Sushi Shoes by Dee McBrien-Lee, Winter Aspens by Dee McBrien-Lee, Daydream by the Lubbesmeyer Twins)
(Bottom Row: Pottery bowls by Dori Kite, Independent Living Program, Insights, acrylic and colored pencil, by Gerlinde Gelina, Highly Favored Day, oil on canvas by Shelly Wierzba)
Come to downtown Bend and the Old Mill District and enjoy art, drink, friends and fun. Here is a list of where there will be exhibit happenings.
Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing
550 NW Franklin St.
Jeffrey Murray Photography
118 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com
John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series
1006 NW Bond St. • johnpauldesigns.com
Karen Bandy Design Jeweler
25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5 • 541-388-0155 • karenbandy.com
Layor Art + Supply
1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110 • 541-322-0421 • layorart.com
Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery
Old Mill District, second story loft • 541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com
Mockingbird Gallery
869 NW Wall St. • 541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com
Oxford Hotel
10 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-382-8436 • oxfordhotelbend.com
Red Chair Gallery
103 NW Oregon Ave. • 541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com
SuZ Morrow Studio
Willow Lane Artists Studio • 400 SE Second St. • 541-640-2414
Tumalo Art Company
Old Mill District • 541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com
The Wine Shop
55 NW Minnesota Ave.
The Wooden Jewel
844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100 • 541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com