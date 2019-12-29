First Friday Art Walk ~ January 3

(Top Row: Sushi Shoes by Dee McBrien-Lee, Winter Aspens by Dee McBrien-Lee, Daydream by the Lubbesmeyer Twins)

(Bottom Row: Pottery bowls by Dori Kite, Independent Living Program, Insights, acrylic and colored pencil, by Gerlinde Gelina, Highly Favored Day, oil on canvas by Shelly Wierzba)

Come to downtown Bend and the Old Mill District and enjoy art, drink, friends and fun. Here is a list of where there will be exhibit happenings.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St. • johnpauldesigns.com

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5 • 541-388-0155 • karenbandy.com

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110 • 541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft • 541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyer.com

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St. • 541-388-2107 • mockingbird-gallery.com

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave. • 541-382-8436 • oxfordhotelbend.com

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave. • 541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

SuZ Morrow Studio

Willow Lane Artists Studio • 400 SE Second St. • 541-640-2414

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District • 541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

The Wooden Jewel

844 NW Bond St., Ste. 100 • 541-593-4151 • thewoodenjewel.com