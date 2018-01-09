The benefits of broadening your horizons

The older we get, the more the days of our lives tend to merge into one another. We develop likes and dislikes over many years, believe we know what truly makes us happy and list the childlike curiosity we once had when everything was new and every experience worth having.

Committing to trying new things has a considerable number of benefits. Not only will you get to know yourself far better and overcome any deep-set fears you might have about trying things that are unknown, but you will also stimulate your creativity and begin to see the whole world in a new light.

Listen to new music

Another way to expand your horizons is to listen to a broader variety of music. If you’ve always been a rock fan, try a little world music. If you’ve always been into country, see if you can get any pleasure out of listening to a little opera.

Although the styles themselves may be very different, all music comes from the same root notes which means there are similarities to be found across a wide range of genres, meaning you might easily discover something you truly love.

Although you can watch videos or sign on to streaming services, music truly comes alive when it is performed live, and by attending such events, you make more of an occasion of the experience. To find live music events taking place in your local area, simply search online for upcoming concerts near me or a similar phrase, and you’ll be presented with a list of a wide range of possibilities.

Visit your city as a tourist

For many people, the only time they visit all the museums, galleries and other venues in their home city is when someone from out of town comes to stay. The fact that the city is right there and can be visited at any time means most people end up endlessly putting off plans to make the most of all that is around them.

Taking a weekend or two to visit your city the way you would if you were a tourist can make a huge difference to the way you perceive it. Learning more about the history, the culture and simply walking around in areas you don’t really know much about can provide you with bright new insights into all that is going on around you and even open your mind to new ideas and experiences.

Enjoy better health and happiness

Our minds thrive when they are being engaged, so finding new and exciting activities can be hugely beneficial, especially as we mature. If you’re living a busy professional life, taking out an unconnected hobby can be a way to relax without feeling as though you are being idle. Joining an art appreciation class or similar activity will give you the opportunity to indulge in some mental stimulation while also making friends with a group of like-minded people.

Taking up a new sport will benefit both your mind and your body. If you’re uncomfortable with the idea of making a fool of yourself, make sure you choose an activity where you are surrounded by other beginners. Let go of the need to be perfect and simply enjoy the activity for its own sake and the challenge it represents.