Bethlehem Inn Capital Campaign Grand Finale to Feature Precious Byrd

(Photo | Courtesy of Precious Byrd)

Bethlehem Inn is excited to announce a benefit concert featuring Precious Byrd on Sunday, August 18 at 7pm at The Pavilion, located at 1001 SW Bradbury Drive in Bend.

Precious Byrd, voted number one party band in Oregon, will help celebrate the home stretch of Bethlehem Inn’s Transforming Lives Together capital campaign. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from local favorites Parrilla Grill, Spork, We’re The Wurst and Addy Mac’s Blue Vintage Ice Cream Truck! Deschutes Brewery will also be in attendance with their handcrafted beers.

The community is invited to join the celebration as the Inn nears the completion of its $9 million capital campaign. General admission tickets are only $25 (not including fees). Space is limited, so purchase your tickets today by visiting bethleheminn.org/news-events.

Bethlehem Inn transforms lives with shelter, help and hope by providing a warm bed, meals, and access to support services for men, women and children experiencing homelessness in our community. Annually, the Inn provides shelter services for over 1,400 adults and children and serves over 88,000 meals.

To make a donation and learn more about how you can help transform lives please call 541-322-8768 or visit bethleheminn.org/donate. Donations may also be mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR, 97708.

bethleheminn.org