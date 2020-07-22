Bid on a Hawaii Vacation or Tickets to a Sold-Out Sunriver August Concert

The new Festival Faire online auction arrives August 6, and it is filled with one-of-a-kind donations from local businesses and individuals dedicated to helping the Sunriver Music Festival ensure the future of music education and world-class concerts in Central Oregon. You can help too, by joining the online auction. Preview all auction items at sunrivermusic.org. Here’s this week’s auction preview:

ESCAPE TO HAWAII — How about escaping to Hawaii for a week? This auction item provides a beautiful oceanfront condo in Kona, Hawaii! Spectacular third-floor location (top floor) with one bedroom. Enjoy cocktails on your private lanai, relax at the oceanfront community pool, play tennis and explore all the big island of Hawaii has to offer! Uncertain about traveling? Buy now and your dream vacation will be ready when the time is right! The gracious donors of this Kona condo have extended the expiration date just for you.

TWO TICKETS TO A SOLD-OUT CONCERT — Bid on two VIP tickets to a sold-out concert in Sunriver on August 22. Yes, live music returns when Sunriver Music’s Young Artist Scholarship (YAS) alumnus Hunter Noack brings his immensely popular outdoor concert series: IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild to Sunriver. The August 22 performance features pianist Hunter and guest artist violinist John Fawcett, a current YAS recipient. The performance will be in the beautiful and spacious Besson Commons at Sunriver Resort. To meet the social-distancing requirements of the COVID-19 era, music will be heard via sanitized headsets or using a companion mobile app to audience members’ personal headphones.

HUNTER NOACK – YOUNG ARTISTS SCHOLARSHIP ALUMNI SPOTLIGHT — For ten years (2000-2010), Hunter was a YAS recipient. At age 14, he left Central Oregon to pursue music at Interlochen Arts Academy, a boarding school in Northern Michigan. In 2007, he graduated from the French American International High School and the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. He then graduated from the University of Southern California, studying under the legendary pianist and teacher, John Perry.

Three years ago, he created IN A LANDSCAPE: Classical Music in the Wild, an outdoor concert series inspired by the Works Progress Administration’s (WPA) Federal Music Project, which presented thousands of free concerts in public lands during the Great Depression.

“I have traveled with my nine-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer to rural and spectacular locations like the Alvord Desert, Fort Rock, Smith Rock and Crater Lake to give concerts,” explains Hunter. “I am so excited to be back home in Sunriver for this special concert celebrating the YAS program.”

To learn more about other auction items and to pre-register for the auction, visit sunrivermusic.org or phone the Festival at 541-593-1084.

