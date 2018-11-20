Big Band Jazz Concert at COCC

Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Big Band Jazz group is performing its fall concert, a combination of modern and big band styles, at 2pm on Sunday, December 2 in the Coats Campus Center’s Wille Hall. Admission is $10 at the door; $5 for students and seniors.

Big Band Jazz is a community group of Central Oregon musicians dedicated to bringing artistry to the big band genre. Sponsored by COCC, it has been a part of the Central Oregon jazz scene for more than 30 years.

For more information, contact Jon Harnum, interim band director, at jharnum@cocc.edu. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola: 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact the Office of Disability Services: 541-383-7743.