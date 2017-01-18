Big Laughs with The Dude at The Tower

The Tower presents the Coen brothers’ hilarious cult classic The Big Lebowski as it unravels Saturday, January 21 at 7:30pm. Jeff Bridges stars as Lebowski, a slacker and avid bowler mistaken for a millionaire also named Lebowski, whose wife has been kidnapped and held for ransom. He seeks restitution for his ruined rug by enlisting his bowling buddies (John Goodman, John Turturro and Steve Buscemi), but that’s when the plan goes awry.

Julianne Moore, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, and Flea also appear in supporting roles.You can help “tie the room together” by dressing like The Dude, Walter, Donny, The Stranger, Maude or German nihilists. We’ll be awarding prizes for best costumes and other exciting raffles – stay tuned, more details to follow!

These performances are presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, and Taylor Northwest.

541-317-0700

www.towertheatre.org