Bike, Brew, Boogie. Repeat.

The rowdiest two-wheeling event of the summer is almost here. Volcanic Bike & Brew Festival is back again for its fifth straight year, going down right in the heart of West Village base area this Friday, August 23-Saturday, August 24. This is a weekend you won’t want to miss, jam-packed with bike races, demos and clinics, draft pours from all your favorite local breweries, an epic lineup of live music to get you rocking, and so much more!

Those interested in fast-paced, elbow to elbow action will want to tune in to Saturday’s featured event, the second round of Race Cascadia’s Full Tilt “Race & Repeat” gravity stage series. This race format ties elements from enduro and downhill biking together, featuring a fully lift-assisted course with multiple runs down every stage. Registration is still open — sign up now while spots last. Come on up to prove yourself, or just come to join the festivities and have fun!

