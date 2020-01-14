Birdlife the Spark Behind COCC Art Exhibit

(Photo | Courtesy of COCC)

An art exhibit of impressionist bird paintings titled “Bird Stories: Flying with Nature,” a collection of compact oil canvases by Bend artist Jacob Joseph Norris, is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery from January 13 to February 13. A reception will be held from 5:30-7:30pm on Thursday, January 16. For gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu.

“I’ve never met a person that doesn’t have a bird story,” said Norris, an award-winning and published fine artist, of his subject matter. “The birds tell stories, too. They tell of harsh winters to come, they tell of camaraderie and strength of community. They make every day feel like an adventure in the most simple way.”

For more information on the show, contact Marybeth Hamilton, COCC library specialist, at 541-383-7425. In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability, contact Joe Viola at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact Disability Services at 541-383-7583.

