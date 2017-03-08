Birds of Chicago – a rock ‘n’ roll, soul, folk duo – who will be performing at The Belfry in Sisters on Friday, March 10. The band’s members have a history playing in Sisters. Allison Russell’s previous band Po’ Girl played Sisters Folk Fest in 2010 and JT Nero’s band JT and the Clouds played the festival in 2011. The two played together as the Birds of Chicago at the Belfry in 2013 and are excited to be returning to Sisters.

The Birds of Chicago’s latest album Real Midnight, released in 2016, was recorded by Grammy award winner Joe Henry and received praise from NPR (First Listen, Weekend Edition and World Café), the Wall Street Journal, Paste, No Depression and Afropunk, among others. Paste called the band an “Americana dream team,” while Afropunk says they “make longing into an art form.”

Jewly Hight of NPR’s First Listen said the Birds of Chicago “show us a way to fully live with the awareness that nothing’s forever and everything’s at stake.”

Their live shows have been described by the Alternate Root as equal parts “cabaret twang, dark folk blues, and rock heavy alt country,” and they have continued to grow a strong fan following as they performed more than 100 shows last year (with performances at festivals and events including Cayamo, Green River, Fayetteville Roots, Celebrate Brooklyn, Folk Alliance, and APAP).