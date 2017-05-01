THE BOBS Vocal Acrobats (and certifiable nutjobs) Take Over the Tower

Friday, May 26 at 8pm, The Bobs will light up the Tower stage with their vocal pyrotechnics. Presented by The Tower Theatre Foundation, the original “band without instruments” make their Central Oregon debut as part of their “Farewell” tour. The Bobs have been breaking all the rules and making their own waves in the world of vocal music for over 30 years, playing everywhere from Lincoln Center to Berlin’s Passionkirche.

Described as Manhattan Transfer meets Monty Python and Robin Williams meets Bobby McFerrin, they use just their voices and body percussion to fill the room with a crescendo of euphonious sound. In addition to original tunes, they cover Talking Heads Psycho Killer, and their arrangement of The Beatles’ Helter Skelter earned them a Grammy nomination.

“Their name “BOBS” is an acronym, meaning Best of Breed, taken from dog shows. They’re clearly poking fun at themselves in that moniker, as they do in many ways, and yet after 30 years, the name rings true,” says Deke Sharon, producer – The Sing Off and founding member of The House Jacks who headlined the 2016 Bend A Cappella Festival.

“If you haven’t seen them live and you call yourself an a cappella fan, you’re doing yourself a disservice. You’ll learn much from their style, their technique, their performance… and you’ll love it.”

