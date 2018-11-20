Bowman Museum Fine Art Show & Sale

(Artwork courtesy of Bowman Museum)

The Bowman Museum will be hosting it’s first fine art show and sale in the museum community room, Friday November 30-Sunday December 2 from 10am-6pm. Over sixty works of art will be on display by three local, professional and accomplished artists.

Laurel Buchanan who’s work focuses on her observations in nature represented in landscape oil paintings, Eric Jacobsen who creates paintings from life, in plein air, on location and in studio and Pamela Claflin who preserves scenes in nature, buildings, flora and fauna in oil paintings will all be on display for viewing and purchase. A meet the artist event will be held at the museum Saturday December 1 from 2-4pm, come greet the artists, ask questions and have a cup of hot cider and a cookie. Best of all you can feel good knowing that 50 percent of all purchases made will go directly to the Bowman Museum.