Brand New Two-Day Spring Event Brings Piano Magic

Tired of shoveling snow? Then let’s talk Spring! Introducing the Sunriver Music Festival’s new two-day Piano Showcase: from Bach to Boogie to Jazz featuring four exceptional pianists and teachers celebrating the versatility and virtuosity of the piano. It arrives in Bend at the Tower Theatre on March 24-25.

Unique to the Sunriver Music Festival, Central Oregon’s Classical Music Experience, this new event presents the integration of multiple genres of music. Do you consider yourself a classical enthusiast? Then you will love renowned classical piano duo Jill Timmons and Judith Cohen. Want to hear how the jazz cats swing it? Catch up with sophisticated and inventive jazz pianist Randy Porter. Prefer a tangy jazz lick or walking bass groove? Then you will be delighted by boogie-woogie blues artist extraordinaire Arthur Migliazza.

“Most people think of us as only a high quality summer classical music festival, but we present a variety of musical offerings year round,” explains Festival Executive Director Pam Beezley. “Of course, creating a totally new musical experience couldn’t happen without world class artists. We are absolutely delighted with our line-up.”

Beezley points out that concerts and workshops are geared toward music-makers and music-appreciators alike.

541-593-9310, www.sunrivermusic.org, information@sunrivermusic.org

Friday — March 24

Concert I – Friday evening featuring all four performers.

Saturday — March 25

Workshops, artists’ recitals, master classes and more

will be held throughout the day.

Concert II and Closing Reception will complete

this fabulous showcase of the King of Instruments!