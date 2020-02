(Photo | Courtesy of The Old Mill District)

Seattle singer-songwriter extraordinaire Brandi Carlile is set to play in Bend this Memorial Day Weekend with a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater on Saturday, May 23.

General ticket sales are open online at bendconcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District. Tickets are $54-$131 plus service fees. Doors open at 5pm.

