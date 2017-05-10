BRAVE COLLECTIVE’S ANNUAL TINY ART AUCTION

Proceeds to Mercy Corp for Syrian Refugee Families

How your art can help?

You can make a HUGE difference in the lives of Syrian refugee children with your tiny art.

Brave Collective, a women’s clothing store in Bend, has partnered with Mercy Corp, a wonderful non-profit who helps refugee families around the world in all kinds of ways. To raise money for Mercy Corp’s programs we are having a TINY ART AUCTION! Yep, your tiny art can have big impact.

Please watch this beautiful animation video created by Hammoudi, a Syrian refugee boy, who Mercy Corp is helping. mercycorps.org/hammoudi



Art submissions.

It’s simple. Just create a piece of art about the size of a post-it. Don’t stress. All artistic abilities are welcome. It can be in any medium—clay, ceramic, water color, origami—whatever inspires you.

Have fun. This year’s theme is COURAGE.

Deadline: Please submit your art by May 16 to Brave Collective, 133 SW Century Drive. If you have any questions call 541-408-4755 or email ShopBraveCollective@gmail.com



2D artwork: Must have an area of no more than 9 square inches. Examples include 3” x 3”, 2” x 4” and 1” x 9” (including framing if desired).

3D artwork: Must have a volume of no more than 27 cubic inches (about the size of a Rubik’s Cube). In addition, the footprint of 3D artwork must be 4” x 4” or smaller.

You’re invited!

Event Details: Please join us and bring family and friends to the Brave Collective Tiny Art Auction.

May 18 from 5:30 – 8:30pm

Brave Collective, 133 SW Century Dr.