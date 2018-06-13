(Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

June 15-17 the Tower Theatre Foundation and Thoroughly Modern Productions (Guys and Dolls, Rock of Ages, Peter Pan, Shrek) brings Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita to the stage. This second installment of Broadway in Concert, a creative collaboration between the Tower Theatre and Thoroughly Modern Productions, features the excitement of a live orchestra on stage, exhilarating choreography, and a full cast of characters.

Broadway in Concert’s Evita showcases the multi-Tony Award winning musical set in Buenos Aires that follows the rags-to-riches rise of Eva Perón. From fatherless child to ambitious actress, she became the most powerful woman in Latin America, and eventually, a saint-like figure after her death at age 33. Director David DaCosta says, “Presenting Evita in a concert format opens the doors to new, inventive and unique presentations of this classic Webber material. Make no mistake—our staging and choreography enhance the story in ways you might not expect. With the addition of an 18 person vocal choir and 10 piece orchestra on stage, audiences will be spellbound, all the while enjoying the intimacy of the Tower.”

Evita stars: Natalie Manz as Eva Perón, Simeon Purkey as Che and Ryan Klontz as Juan Perón. With choreography by Hailey Calkins, musical direction by Scott Michaelsen, Evita is directed by David DaCosta, artistic director of Thoroughly Modern Productions.

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

Broadway in Concert: Evita

Friday-Sunday, June 15-17 at 7:30pm

Sunday, June 17 at 3pm

All Seats Reserved: $27, $32, $42 (plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall Street, Bend