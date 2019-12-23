Bronwen Jewelry Partners with REI 

(Photos | Courtesy of Bronwen Jewelry)

Local Bend artist, Bronwen Lodato, released her line of jewelry, Bronwen Jewelry, into four REI stores nationwide starting this past fall. Select pieces are available at REI flagship stores located in Seattle, Washington, Denver, Colorado, Soho, New York and Lincoln Park, Illinois.

The artisan brand has been steadily and organically growing since 2008 and is today the leader in an Active Jewelry category that the Bronwen brand pioneered. Bronwen herself is fueled by outdoor adventure to stoke her creativity, and world travel to inform her collections. She and her incredibly loveable and talented team work happily out of their sunny and charming studio in downtown Bend. Bronwen Jewelry embodies the spirit of adventure and lifestyle of travel.

This embodiment of all things adventure and enjoying outdoor activities make this match with REI a perfect one. As part of the REI Outdoor Collective feature, this product will be part of an ongoing collection of items that fuel the explorer in all of us.

Bronwen Jewelry is located at 856 NW Bond St., Ste. 202, in Bend.

bronwenjewelry.com • rei.com