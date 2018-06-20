Brother Gabe & Friends at Broken Top Bottle Shop

(Photo courtesy of Parallel 44 Presents)

Parallel 44 Presents Brother Gabe & Friends summer concert series at Broken Top Bottle Shop. Gabe will be assembling a different batch of players every other Tuesday night from June 12 through August 21 from 7-9pm. This series will be FREE & ALL AGES.

Each Tuesday there will be different friends joining Gabe and a different musical theme to each evening with a strong emphasis on live improvisation. Be sure to check them all out – each one is guaranteed to blow your mind in it’s own unique way.