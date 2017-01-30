Brubeck Brothers Quartet at BendBroadband’s Jazz at the Oxford

Photo The Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Through March world-class jazz comes to the OXFORD hotel’s intimate jazz ballroom located in the heart of downtown Bend.

Shows will be at 8pm on Fridays and at 5pm and 8pm on Saturdays. Artist lineup and performance dates are:

February 10-11: The Brubeck Brothers Quartet

March 17-18: Sara Gazarek with New West Guitar Group

The Brubeck Brothers Quartet is an exciting jazz group featuring two members of one of America’s most accomplished musical families, Dan Brubeck (drums) and Chris Brubeck (bass and trombone.) Guitarist Mike DeMicco and pianist Chuck Lamb complete this dynamic quartet. They have performed at concert series, colleges, and jazz festivals across North America and Europe including the Newport, Detroit, Ravinia, Las Vegas, Sedona, Spokane and Monterey Jazz Festivals.

Georges Bouhey will continue to host the series’ free music education workshops, allowing local artists and music enthusiasts to talk, play with and learn from world-class performers. Workshops will be held on the Saturday of the performance weekend in February and March beginning at 11:15am.

www.jazzattheoxford.com

503-432-9477