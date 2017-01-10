Bryan Sutton Band at Old Stone Church

Grammy Award-winning guitarist Bryan Sutton returns to Sugar Hill Records with his sixth solo release, The More I Learn performing at Old Stone Church January 14.

Sutton has released a string of guitar albums that solidified his stature as a preeminent instrumental recording artist and a leading figure in the evolution of bluegrass music. The More I Learn is a natural progression from his last album, 2014’s Into My Own, which saw Sutton include more vocals and original compositions in his work. These two releases are providing Sutton a unique path into his own artistry as a composer, vocalist and instrumentalist.

Sutton recorded a number of his original compositions for this project including Hills For The Head, which ties the spirit of his Appalachian Mountain home to the Rocky Mountain magic of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, the brisk and tuneful Walking Across This Land, performed with fellow Hot Rizer Tim O’Brien singing harmony, the romantic original Play Me A Record and a cover of Bob Dylan’s You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go.

Old Stone Performing Arts Center

January 14, $25 – $30 / 8pm

157 NW Franklin Avenue, Bend

541- 322-7273