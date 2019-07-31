(Ron Shelton, Bull Durham | Courtesy of BendFilm)

Festival season is here and we couldn’t be more excited! We’re bringing a sports-and-film-fan-favorite, Ron Shelton, to BendFilm Festival Oct. 10-13. Shelton will screen Bull Durham and participate in a panel discussion for filmmakers, festival goers and you!

Additionally, BendFilm is honored to have been selected this year as one of the Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World by MovieMaker Magazine. And we believe the strong connection between business and the arts is what makes this town unique and captures the attention and accolades from national media outlets.

Longtime BendFilm supporter, Ben Perle, formerly of the​ ​Oxford Hotel Group​, has been a Bend businessman for over a decade and has seen the positive impact BendFilm has had on Bend’s economy. Ben developed the Business for BendFilm (BFB) initiative in order to ensure that BendFilm continues to thrive and expand while helping Bend businesses along the way. Ben’s vision for BFB is to rally 100 Bend Businesses to support BendFilm with a $100 donation.

BendFilm thanks Ben Perle and the businesses of Central Oregon who understand BendFilm’s importance to the Bend economy and overall impact on the quality of life for Bend residents.

In exchange for the $100 contribution, BFB participants receive the following:

Free listing in the souvenir program’s Festival Discount Directory

10 percent off ads in the souvenir Festival Guide

Listing on BFB Page of Festival Guide (Up to 6,000 attendees reading)

Listing on BFB Webpage (22,000 annual users on bendfilm.org)

Listing on BFB on-screen slide (viewed by 8,000+ ticket holders)

bendfilm.org