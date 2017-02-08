Caldera Artist in Residence to Offer Workshop on Art and Social Change

(Photo above: Dean Spade | courtesy of Caldera)

OSU-Cascades and Caldera partner on program for the public

In this moment of political change and upheaval, many people are looking for creative ways to organize with others or express their feelings on the issues of our time. Caldera Artist in Residence Dean Spade, a Seattle-based attorney, activist and writer, will offer an interactive workshop at Oregon State University – Cascades in Bend to examine art that has fueled and been created by contemporary movements and discuss the role art could have in our current political moment.

Caldera hosts Artists in Residence (AiR) from around the country and internationally each winter. For the first time this year AiR are offering free workshops to the public in Central Oregon.

OSU-Cascades Low-Residency MFA in Creative Writing will host the workshop on the new OSU Campus. The Low-Residency MFA brings distinguished writers to the Caldera Arts Center every June and November.

Art, Survival & Transformative Social Change

A workshop with Dean Spade presented by Caldera and hosted by the OSU-Cascades Low-Residency MFA in Creative Writing

Sunday, February 12

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

OSU-Cascades | Academic/Dining Building, Room 206

1500 SW Chandler Avenue

Bend, OR 97702

Registration required: http://osucascades.edu/webform/dean-spade-workshop

How do images, songs, films, performances, novels, and other works of art transform our political reality? How have artists participated in social movements? What role does art practice, both by professional artists and by anyone and everyone, have in building a more just world? How does art transform our relationships to each other, ourselves, and the planet? How does art help us survive disasters, oppression, and dangerous political conditions?

Join attorney, activist, writer, and Caldera Artist in Residence Dean Spade for an interactive workshop about art and social change. Together we will look at art that has fueled and been created by contemporary movements to dismantle racism, cultivate gender liberation, oppose police violence and mass imprisonment, abolish immigration enforcement, build indigenous sovereignty in North America and the Pacific, and fight for climate justice. We will discuss how art has impacted our own political development and what role art might have in how we survive a political moment that is bringing up fear and hopelessness but also mobilization and solidarity.

Dean Spade is an associate professor at the Seattle University School of Law. In 2002 he founded the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a nonprofit collective that provides free legal help to low-income people and people of color who are trans, intersex, and/or gender nonconforming and works to build trans resistance rooted in racial and economic justice. He is the author of Normal Life: Administrative Violence, Critical Trans Politics, and the Limits of Law. In 2015 he released Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back!, an hour-long documentary that follows a local queer-community controversy and examines the concept of pinkwashing (watch free here).

About Caldera

Caldera, Oregon’s first recipient of a National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award, celebrates 20 years of creativity this year. Founded in 1996, by Dan Wieden (co-founder of the Portland, Oregon-based international ad agency, Wieden+Kennedy) and his family, Caldera is a catalyst for the transformation of youth through innovative, year-round art and environmental programs. Caldera nurtures individual creativity to ignite self-expression and transform the way young people engage in their lives, families, and communities.

About OSU-Cascades Low-Residency MFA in Creative Writing

In the Low-Residency MFA at OSU-Cascades we create a nurturing space in which students from a diversity of backgrounds can realize their full potential as writers. Our program follows a mentor-based studio-research model that provides students with the crucial combination of solitude and community that artists need. Our goal is to create an environment in which students can take imaginative risks, learn writing skills that sustain a creative livelihood, and expand their notions of what their writing can do.

For more information about this workshop or other Caldera programs, please contact Maesie Speer at 541.595.0956 or Maesie.Speer@CalderaArts.org.