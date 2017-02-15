Caldera Artists in Residence Bring New Writing Programs to Libraries

Writing can be a lonely activity, but often times inspiration can come from working with a group. Deschutes Public Library has long supported Central Oregon’s vibrant writing community with workshops and events. In 2017 the Library is partnering with Caldera to bring even more writing programs to the community.

Caldera hosts Artists in Residence (AiR) who will, for the first time, bring their craft to a broad adult community in Central Oregon. Caldera AiR typically provide workshops for Caldera youth.

“This is the first year we are offering workshops for adults,” says Maesie Speer, facilities program manager at Caldera. “Many of our AiR have experience teaching adults and we wanted to give them an opportunity to use those skills and for the community to get to know these wonderful artists from around the country in a deeper way.”

All workshops are free and open to the public, however space is limited and advance registration is required.

Writing Your Memoir

Wednesday, February 22 • noon-3pm. • Sisters Library

A week prior to this workshop, students will submit the opening pages of a memoir-in-progress or a short narrative essay (3-6 pages double spaced) for instructor and peer feedback. Through lively discussion of student manuscripts, short writing exercises, examples of published texts and mini lectures, students will be introduced to a variety of narrative techniques and approaches used in memoir writing, particularly those related to structure, form, point-of-view, theme; and the relationship between narrative and exposition.

This workshop is led by Lindsay Wong, who holds a BFA in creative writing and an MFA in literary nonfiction. Her work has appeared in No Tokens, The Fiddlehead, Ricepaper Magazine and Apogee Journal. Space is limited; advance registration required (http://bit.ly/2irGmxB).

Somatic Poetry

Sunday, March 19 • 1-4pm • Downtown Bend Library

Taking a cue from CA Conrad’s (Soma)tic Poetry Rituals (somaticpoetryexercises.blogspot.com), participants will engage in somatic poetry “rituals” to be mindful of the present moment and “reveal the creative viability of everything” around them. It’s spring! We’ll traipse together, using the city as our inspiration, to explore our outer and inner landscapes. This class is for folks who want to shake up their practice, write new work and have fun.

This workshop is led by Michelle Peñaloza, who is the author of three chapbooks. Her poetry has appeared in Poetry Northwest, New England Review, Off Paper, Vinyl, The Collagist and Verse Daily. Space is limited; advance registration required (http://bit.ly/2irKlKP).

Liz Goodrich 541-312-1032 or lizg@deschuteslibrary.org.