Caldera Hosts Open Studios February 29 & March 28

(Photo | Courtesy of Caldera)

Caldera is hosting Open Studios that, in tandem with the Suttle Lodge Dinner Series, makes for an enjoyable long weekend, or a special day out that stimulates the mind, soul and taste buds.

Combine your late February Open Studios visit with a stay with our neighbors at the Suttle Lodge for its Guest Chef Dinner Series. We’re excited to share that Guest Chef and James Beard nominee Philip Krajeck has chosen to donate a percentage of proceeds from ticket sales to Caldera! Click here for more information and tickets, and act quickly, as tickets are almost sold out.

When: February 29, 7pm

Where: The Suttle Lodge (13300 U.S. Hwy 20 Sisters)

Tickets Required: Available here

We look forward to introducing you to our February and March Artists in Residence in upcoming communications; for now, take a moment to read their bios on our website.

FEBRUARY

Hali Espinoza, Visual Arts (Fontana, CA)

Maura García, Performing Arts (Lawrence, KS)

Daniel Granias, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

Sabina Haque, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

Dan Lau, Literary Arts (Queens, NY)

Nitin Mukul, Visual Arts (New York, NY)

Saba Waheed, Literary Arts (Los Angeles, CA)

MARCH

D’DAT, Performing Arts (Farmington, NM)

Sadé DuBoise, Visual Arts (Scappoose, OR)

Stephanie Littlebird Fogel, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

INFANT, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

Aviva McClure, Visual Arts (Portland, OR)

Shaheen Qureshi, Literary Arts (Brooklyn, NY)

Pamela K. Santos, Visual and Literary Arts (Portland, OR)

