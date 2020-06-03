Caldera Working Hard to Stay Connected 

(Photo | Courtesy of Caldera)

Since in-person activities have been cancelled, we’ve been hard at work finding new ways to engage our young people and artists. Here are some highlights over the last few weeks:

We held our first virtual campfire last month, gathering some of our youth together to participate in one of our long-standing traditions from camp.

We’ve made over 100 phone calls to youth and their families to check in and provide 1:1 mentor support.

We’ve put out creative activities, like our drawing challenges, and had special guests, like Julie Keefe (aka Sister JRae), join some of our mentor hangouts.

The team is currently in the planning stages for our first-ever virtual camp — researching teaching platforms, prepping new materials and thinking about how we adjust curriculum to online platforms. We’ll have more updates on camp in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Caldera artists presented talks and performances at the 2020 Vanport Mosaic Festival: Sabina Haque , Michelle Fujii , Aaron Sprigs (aka Wizard).

Support Our Essential Programs

We are laser-focused on the needs of our youth and artists, and of the importance of art in our community. We are working hard to develop virtual programming, provide mentorship and connection and adapt to the needs of our community as this situation evolves, but we need your help. Please support our work today with a donation of any amount. Every donation makes a difference, and no gift is too small.

Updates on 2021 Residency Program

We know that artists’ needs for space, time and supportive community are stronger than ever, and we are looking toward our 2020-2021 residency season with safety top of mind. In order to serve and care for our community, we are updating our communicable disease policies and procedures, adding more hand sanitation stations across the Arts Center campus, and will be oriented toward informed consent as we invite artists and others to our facility. We are thankful that our facilities allow for physical distancing, and we are mindful that community-building has always been and will continue to be a cornerstone of our residencies. We are a creative organization and value doing things differently! If you have ideas for adaptations and innovations to maintain safety while building community, please reach out to Maesie Speer, maesie.speer@calderaarts.org

Stay Engaged

Make sure you watch our latest videos on YouTube!

Caldera Community News

Are you listening to AiR alum, Saba Waheed’s podcast Re:Work Radio yet? Brought to you by the UCLA Labor Center, Re:Work Radio spotlights the voices of workers, immigrants and people of color.

Songwriter, Caldera teaching artist, and Central Oregon local, Shireen Amini (aka Glide) is crowdfunding to record her next album! Support her here.

