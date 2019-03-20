Caldera’s Artists in Residence March Open Studios

(Photo | Courtesy of Caldera Arts)

Join Caldera for an afternoon of art and conversation with our March 2019 Artists in Residence. Experience the power of creativity in the warmth of our Arts Center while visual, literary and performing artists from around the country share their work, including some with young people from Caldera’s Youth Program. If you haven’t joined us for Open Studios, now is your chance; this will be the final Open Studios of the year.



March 23, 2019

12:30-3:30pm

Program begins at 1pm

Caldera Arts Center

31500 Blue Lake Drive

Sisters, OR 97759

Free and open to the public. No RSVP necessary.

Coffee and snacks will be served.

March 2019 Artists in Residence

Kemi Adeyemi, Literary Arts (Seattle, Washington), Julie Hammond, Performing Arts (Vancouver, British Columbia), Alexandria Martinez, Visual Arts, (Oakland, California), Carolyn Monastra, Visual Arts, (Brooklyn, New York), Emily X.R. Pan, Literary Arts, (Brooklyn, New York), Analise Cleopatra, Visual Arts, (Portland, Oregon), Alisa Yang, Visual Arts, (Saratoga, California)