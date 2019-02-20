Caldera’s Artists in Residence Open Studios

(Caldera Artist in Residence Sharita Towne pulls a print with Sivsi, a student in Caldera’s Youth program | Photo by Edgar Morales)

Join Caldera for an afternoon of art and conversation hosted by their March 2019 Artists in Residence. Experience the power of creativity in the warmth of the Caldera Arts Center while visual, literary and performing artists from around the country share their work along with young people from Caldera’s Youth Program.

The March Artists in Residence are Kemi Adeyemi (Seattle, Washington), Julie Hammond (Vancouver, British Columbia), Alexandria Martinez (Oakland, California), Carolyn Monastra (Brooklyn, New York), Emily X.R. Pan (Brooklyn, New York), Analise Cleopatra (Portland, Oregon) and Alisa Yang (Saratoga, California).

Free and open to the public. No RSVP necessary, coffee and snacks will be served.

March 23, 2019

Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Program runs 1pm-3pm

Caldera Arts Center

31500 Blue Lake Drive, Sisters