Call to Art for Sisters US Highway 20 & Barclay Drive Roundabout Art

(Photo above: Bend roundabout art by Stephen Fairfield)

On Wednesday May 24, the Sisters City Council unanimously voted to accept the Request for Qualifications prepared by City Staff, with support from the Sisters Arts Association, Sisters Ranger District (USFS) and the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) to start conducting a search for an original, large scale, interpretive public artwork.

The artwork will be a permanent installation, located in the center of the new roundabout. The project is fully funded by a Federal Lands Access Program Grant (FLAP).

Interested Artists can find information and submit their entry though the CaFE for Artists website. www.callforentry.org.

The deadline is Friday, June 30, 2017.