CALL TO ARTISTS

SUNRIVER STARS AUDITIONS

Monday, October 30, 6-9pm at Village Properties in Sunriver Business Park in Room 208, 6pm. Show dates will be December 1-3.

This will be a semi-staged reading (no memorization). Bend playwright Cricket Daniel’s hilarious hit comedy The Night Before the Night Before Christmas. Need 3 women and 3 men for the scripted play, 3-4 singers for the Old Time radio commercials, 1 Radio Announcer, 1 Narrator (describes the scene) and a Foley Artist (sound effects), stagehands, lighting and sound technicians. Rehearsals will usually be on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 6-9pm. Director Susan Evans Inman SusansPacas@yahoo.com.

CRAFTERS WANTED

Share your creativity! Quality-oriented crafters wanted to be consigners for the 42nd Snowflake Boutique November 3-4. Jury will be Saturday, October 7, 9:30am at Highland Baptist Church, Redmond. www.snowflakeboutique, 541-504-4058, Jan 541-350-4888 or Tina 541-447-1640.

SINGERS WANTED

Central Oregon Showcase Chorus (a chapter of Sweet Adelines International) is seeking singers for Winter Show, Joyful Winter Sounds. Learn barbershop style holiday tunes. Open your heart and voice for music old and new. Ladies of all ages are invited.

Weekly rehearsals 6:30pm at the Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave. The show will be November 18. Peggy at 541-639-8944. www.showcasechorus.org.

ARTISTS

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village is looking for 2D and 3D artists who can say YES to: I am a full time Central Oregon Resident; I can work two days per month in the gallery; I can commit to a six-month contract and serve on a committee.

Jury Chair Dori Kite

agsrjurycommittee@gmail.com.

LOCAL PHOTOGRAPHERS

Thru November 27, the Redmond Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the second annual #visitRDM Photo Contest. Looking for the best, prettiest, coolest photos of the Redmond area. Ten winners will be selected and awarded a myriad of prizes, including three Hydro Flask bottles with RDM bumper stickers.

Purpose: To find stunning imagery of our beautiful area and feature local photographers in the Official Redmond Visitors and Business Guide.

Rules: Enter as many photos as you want.

If you are selected as a winner, we will private message you to let you know and ask for a high resolution version of your image. They will then organize a group photo, where you can pick up your prize! Participants agree to allow the Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB to reproduce, replicate and use your image in

all promotional materials.

How to Enter: To enter, use the hashtag #visitRDM and tag the Redmond Chamber of Commerce in your images on Facebook and Instagram. After you tag us, like our Instagram account and Facebook page! (Instagram username: @visitRDM, Facebook username: Redmond Chamber of Commerce & CVB).

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Deadline to commit: October 1. Exhibit: November 15-December 21.

To create an exhibit where professional artists and amateurs can exhibit next to each other,

enhancing the (art) community, while

celebrating the season. To create an

opportunity to buy an artistic gift.

The Arts Center invites local artists to

participate in the holiday season exhibit of 2017 for a themed exhibit around the idea of Inside the Box/Outside the Box.

theartscenter.net/call-artists-insideoutside-box.

Curator Hester Coucke, hester@theartscenter.net or 541-754-1551, ext. 658.

CALL TO ARTISTS

PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists — if you are interested in participating. rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS

TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a fiber component to be displayed in the gallery for month-long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com. All pieces will be reviewed for placement in the gallery. gallery@twigs-sisters.com, 541-549-6061.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues thru

St. Charles Healthcare-Bend.

Please send your requests and submissions

to Linda Francis-Strunk, coordinator,

Arts in the Hospital,

lindartsy1@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists thru exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, submission for membership and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects and mediums. If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us thru our website at

www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture. Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center announces a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, 8am-4pm, Monday thru Friday. 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com.