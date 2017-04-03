Call to Artists April 2017

SATURDAY MARKET

Central Oregon Saturday Market is getting ready to start its 43rd summer season as the largest gathering of local artists East of the Cascades in May on Memorial Day Weekend. Summer Saturdays and a few Sundays in Downtown Bend across from the Library. Vendors display and sell their unique works and talents at an affordable open air market. If you are interested in joining call 541-420-9015 or check Facebook.

SISTERS OUTDOOR QUILT SHOW FIBER ARTS STROLL

The Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show (SOQS) is seeking interested fiber artists to participate in the 14th Annual SOQS Fiber Arts Stroll noon-4pm, Sunday, July 2 in downtown Sisters. The event is free and open to the public.

Selected artists demonstrate, display and can sell their artwork or craft in sponsor businesses. Artists will be selected on the originality of the work and a “fiber-arts” theme. The art stroll is a kick-off event for the week of festivities for the 42nd Annual Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show. The art stroll draws visitors from the Portland area, Sisters, Bend and Redmond as well as some of the 1,200 students in town for the Quilters Affair classes.

Deadline: April 17. Registration is free and a high-resolution digital image of your work is required. Karen Koppel 541-549-0989 or karen@soqs.org.

Sisters Outdoor Quilt Show is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to educate and inspire the public about the art of quilting and to enhance the cultural and economic vitality of the schools and community of Sisters and Central Oregon. We accomplish this through a series of annual events, most notably the largest outdoor Quilt Show in the world held on the second Saturday of July. The 42nd annual event will be July 8. www.sistersoutdoorquiltshow.org.

CORRINE WOODMAN GALLERY

Artful Solar Eclipse Exhibit August 2017, The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Corvallis, www.theartscenter.net

Deadline: Sunday, June 25, or prior

Never seen a full solar eclipse? This is the moment to start thinking about it. On August 21 a full solar eclipse will be on/over/in Corvallis. The Arts Center will dedicate a small group exhibit in the Corrine Woodman Gallery.

Dr. Randal L Milstein, astronomer and fine art photographer, one of the exhibition committee members (TBA) and curator Hester Coucke will select the artwork.

Artful Solar Eclipse takes place in the Corrine Woodman Gallery. Due to the limited space we ask for smaller size work of up to approx. 15×15” or an equivalent of that (the sum height and length be approx. 30”) The exhibit may be installed in salon style.

hester@theartscenter.net

541-754-1551, ext 658

BOOK CLUBS INVITED TO QUILT EXHIBIT

During April QuiltWorks will be exhibiting between 40-50 quilts and textile creations based on the novel Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi. The library has selected Homegoing to be the 2017 Community Read novel. This is QuiltWorks seventh year to organize a quilt exhibit based on the chosen novel.

Book Clubs, craft groups or any special interest group is invited to hold their April meeting in the QuiltWorks gallery. Food and refreshments are welcome, chairs and tables are provided. Contact Marilyn Forestell at marilyn@quiltworks.com to reserve your spot. The exhibit will be up from April 7 to May 3.

OREGON TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

The Oregon Folklife Network (OFN) is accepting applications for 2017. This program offers master traditional artists and culture keepers a $3,000 stipend to teach their art form to apprentices from their own communities, Tribes, cultural, religious or occupational group. The stipend pays masters to pass on their knowledge, skills and expertise to an apprentice of great promise, who is empowered through these lessons to continue carrying on Oregon’s traditions.

Contact us first: Please contact us first if you want to apply. Visit ofn.uoregon.edu or contact Brad McMullen (ofn@uoregon.edu, 541-346-3820) for more information about your eligibility in the program.

ART IN THE HIGH DESERT

Visual artists are invited to apply now for the 2017 Art in the High Desert Show & Sale. The four-person jury is new each year to ensure a fresh look as they review artist applications. Art in the High Desert, as a nonprofit organization, has just been ranked tenth (out of over 600 shows in the nation) for quality of art & sales.

www.artinthehighdesert.com and click For Artists. 541-322-6272.

ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER CALL TO ARTISTS

Join the fastest growing diverse fine art and fine craft co-op gallery in Central Oregon. Looking for talented 2D and 3D artists who can work in the gallery two days a month and bring uniqueness to the mix. Contact jury chair Susan Harkness-Williams at 541-788-2486 or sunriversister@yahoo.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS: THE PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists – if you are interested in participating. rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a “fiber component” to be displayed in the gallery for month long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com. All pieces will be reviewed for placement in the gallery. gallery@twigs-sisters.com, 541-549-6061.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues through St. Charles Healthcare-Bend. Please send your requests and submissions to Linda Francis-Strunk, coordinator, Arts in the Hospital, lindartsy1@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists through exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, submission for membership and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects and mediums. If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us through our website: www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture. Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center announces a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, 8am-4pm, Monday through Friday. 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com.

Artist Opportunity: Cash Awarded Juried Art Exhibit

The Umpqua Valley Arts Association (UVAA) invites artists working in printmaking to submit artworks to the Printmaking NOW! Show and Competition.

Submission deadline is March 10, entries can be submitted online through Café (callforentry.org). Go to uvarts.com for more information.

Printmaking is the technique of making prints, especially as practiced in engraving, etching, dry point, woodcut, serigraph or by digital process.

Juror Charlene Liu, born in Taiwan and raised in the American Midwest, is an artist based in Oregon. Liu has exhibited her work at Elizabeth Leach Gallery (Portland, OR), the Schneider Museum (Ashland, OR), the Tacoma Museum of Art (Tacoma, WA), Shaheen Modern & Contemporary (Cleveland, OH), Taylor de Cordoba Gallery (Los Angeles, CA), Virgil de Voldere Gallery (New York, NY), Galeria Il Capricorno (Venice, Italy) and Andrea Rosen Gallery 2 (New York, NY). Her work has been reviewed in The Los Angeles Times, The Huffington Post, New American Paintings, The New York Times and FlashArt International and is represented in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (New York), the New Museum (New York) and the Tacoma Art Museum. Liu is an associate professor and the printmaking coordinator in the department of art at the University of Oregon. She received her MFA from Columbia University (New York City) in 2003 and a BA from Brandeis University (Waltham, MA) in 1997.

Cash awards: $300 first place, $200 second place, $100 third place.

Eligible to all artists using modes printmaking as a media to submit up to three entries in all themes and printmaking processes. Work must be an edition. All work must be display-ready upon arrival. UVAA commission rates are 30 percent for UVAA members and 40 percent for non UVAA members. Entries must be original works of art and entirely created by the entrant.

No work will be accepted into this show which is in violation of any copyright. Artwork must have been completed within the last two years. Work must not have been previously exhibited at UVAA.

Artist Schedule:

Submission deadline: Friday, March 10, email notification: Friday, March 31, art delivery to UVAA by Monday, May 1, opening reception: Friday, May 5, 5-7pm, exhibit ends: Friday, June 25, artwork pick up/shipped: Monday, July 3 & Wednesday, July 5, 9am-4.

The exhibit opens with a public reception on the evening of May 5 from 5-7pm at UVAA. All accepted entries will be on display during the annual Summer Arts Festival.

The UVAA’s hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturdays, 10am-2pm. The UVAA is located at 1624 West Harvard Avenue Roseburg, Oregon. To submit online and/or download full information go to http://uvarts.com/call-to-artists/. If you have any questions, contact Sandee McGee, UVAA’s gallery director at 541-672-2532. uvarts.com.