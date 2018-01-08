CALL TO ARTISTS January 2018

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL CALL TO ARTISTS

The Sunriver Music Festival invites a Central Oregon artist to create the 41st Season poster for the coming 2018 summer and join the esteemed ranks of our contributing artists of the last 4 decades.

Benefits:

300 posters are displayed on storefronts and businesses all over Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Sunriver.

A press release published in multiple local publications (Cascade A&E, Bend Bulletin, Sunriver Scene, and others) with your photo, bio, and artwork.

A full page with similar info in the Sunriver Music Festival Summer Program of which 2000 are printed.

Your artwork is featured on the front cover of the 64-page Summer Program book, the annual Ticket Brochure, notecards. The Ticket Brochure is mailed to over 5500 Festival patrons and Central Oregon residents and visitors. The notecards are used by the Festival as invitations, thank you notes, gifts, and are also available for purchase at the Festival office.

A framed poster is given to every Festival Sponsor, which often end up on office walls all over Central Oregon and beyond.

Expert reproduction and printing of the original artwork ensures staying true to the artist’s colors and medium. The Festival has the original artwork beautifully framed by Eastlake Framing and auctioned at the Festival Faire fundraising event in July.

Details:

The poster is 18×24 with artist name and title under the Sunriver Music Festival logo. The artwork itself should be at least the same size with approximate relative dimensions if larger. You can see some of the past posters at the Festival website – www.sunrivermusic.org and all at the Festival office in the Sunriver Village, Building 13.

Timeframe:

Please let us know as soon as possible of your intention to submit. Final submission must be received by February 28, 2018. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to the Sunriver Music Festival; all other submissions will be available for pick-up by early March. We welcome your questions and thank you for your consideration.

We sincerely hope you will consider participating in this grand adventure. The Sunriver Music Festival is committed to expanding the audience for classical music by nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and presenting a world-class musical experience for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

SUNRIVER STARS ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR THEIR WINTER PLAY

Be a part of the Sunriver STARS Community Theater’s winter production, Seniors of the Sahara, a romantic comedy featuring four male and four female roles. Open Auditions will be January 3 and 4 from 6-8pm. Auditions will take place at The Door, 56885 Enterprise Dr. in the Sunriver Business Park. The performance dates will be at The Door on March 2-4 and 8-10, at 7pm except for March 4, being a 3pm matinee.

In Seniors, Sylvia Goldberg, a respectable retired New Jersey schoolteacher, brings home more than just souvenirs upon returning from her grandson’s wedding in Israel. Sylvia’s troubles begin when she realizes that the old teapot she purchased at an outdoor market is actually a priceless relic containing a geriatric genie. See how the genie deals with modern society from his new base in Margate, New Jersey. Laughter abounds with the results. For more information, contact director Gail Gibson at 541-410-1861 or www.sunriverstars.org.

CALL FOR SINGERS TO HARMONIZE, PERFORM & COMPETE

Bella Acappella Harmony Chorus seeks singers of all vocal ranges who love to harmonize. This medal-winning chorus educates, performs and competes. Directed by Connie Norman, Bella is a chartered member of Sweet Adelines International and a consistent regional award-winner.

Bella is an auditioned chorus of new and experienced singers of all vocal ranges. Weekly rehearsals are held on Tuesdays (6:15-9:30pm) at the LDS Church, at the corner of NE 15th and Knott Road. Rehearsals are open to visitors.

To audition and for more information contact Nancy at nueland@bendcable.com, 541-383-3142.

Find your voice, fill your bucket, take a chance and do this for you. Bella is so much more than singing. Come to a rehearsal and find out why.

ARTISTS

Artists’ Gallery Sunriver Village is looking for 2D and 3D artists who can say YES to: I am a full time Central Oregon Resident. I can work two days per month in the gallery. I can commit to a six-month contract and serve on a committee.

Jury Chair Dori Kite

agsrjurycommittee@gmail.com

CALL TO ARTISTS PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists to participate. rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a fiber component to be displayed in the gallery for month-long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com. All pieces will be reviewed for placement in the gallery. gallery@twigs-sisters.com, 541-549-6061.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues thru St. Charles Healthcare-Bend.Please send your requests and submissions to Linda Francis-Strunk, coordinator, Arts in the Hospital, lindartsy1@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists thru exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, submission for membership and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects and mediums. If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us thru our website at www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture. Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center announces a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, 8am-4pm, Monday thru Friday. 541-548-6325,

lsmith@bendbroadband.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS

The Deschutes Public Library, downtown branch, invites artists to submit up to two pieces of art, inspired by the theme, TREES for its winter exhibit (January 10-April 10). Artwork can be in all media, must be framed and at least 16 by 20 inches or larger. Artists may submit their work on Wednesday, January 10 between 4-5:30pm at the Hutchinson Room in the downtown library. For more information contact laurelfrancis@gmail.com.

AUDITION NOTICE FOR Disaster! The Musical

Directed by Dennis Giacino, written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick

January 22 & 23, 7pm

2nd Street Theater, Bend

Cast Size: Flexible: 5 Men, 5 Women, 1 Teen plus ensemble

Cast Type: All Ages

Dance Requirements: Standard

Audition Requirements: Please be prepared to sing a song from the show or anything from the 1970’s. Bring sheet music or a backing track. A cappella highly discouraged! Be prepared to move.

Performance dates: April 13-May 5 (4 weekends)

Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the ‘70s take center stage in Broadway’s side-splitting homage to classic

disaster films.

Created by Seth Rudetsky, written by Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick, directed by Dennis Giacino (Disenchanted) and music direction by Rick Buckley.

Songs are from the 70’s including Helen Reddy, Donna Summer, Chicago and more.

For more information contact: 2ndstreettheater@gmail.com or call 541-312-9626

ARTIST APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN FOR ART IN THE HIGH DESERT

Art in the High Desert is an annual juried visual arts show/sale in Bend, August 24-26, on the banks of the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District.

Art in the High Desert uses the ZAPP application system — for info and registration on ZAPP go to: www.zapplication.org (registration for ZAPP is free for artists).

Each year a new group of jurors selects 118 artists to participate in the event.

Since 2014, Art in the High Desert has consistently been ranked in the top thirty selling shows in the country by Art Fair Source Book and is currently ranked number ten in the nation for sales by Art Fair Sourcebook.

For more information, go to www.artinthehighdesert.com.

Applications close March 8.