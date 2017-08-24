Call to Artists September 2017

CALL TO ARTISTS FOR INSIDE/OUTSIDE THE BOX

The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Deadline to commit: October 1.

Exhibit: November 15-December 21.

To create an exhibit where professional artists and amateurs can exhibit next to each other, enhancing the (art) community, while celebrating the season. To create an opportunity to buy an artistic gift.

The Arts Center invites local artists an art practioners to participate in the holiday season exhibit of 2017 for a themed exhibit around the idea of Inside the Box/Outside the Box. The Arts Center hopes to see a collection of boxes that address multitude of varied approaches and interpretations. We encourage box makers to do that: think outside of the box, and to not limit themselves to what the traditional function of a box is.

For more complete information and how to sign up go to https://theartscenter.net/call-artists-insideoutside-box/. For more information contact The Arts Center Curator Hester Coucke, hester@theartscenter.net or 541-754-1551, ext. 658.

FARM BUREAU CALENDAR SEEKS PICS

Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of Oregon agriculture for a chance to be featured in the 2018 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the crops, the cultivation, the landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology or tradition of family farming and ranching.

Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images – both close-ups and panoramic shots – are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. Subject ideas include rural scenery; portraits of farmers and ranchers; planting or harvest shots; scenes from farm stands, on-farm events, farmers markets or county fairs and close-ups of fruits, vegetables, flowers, crops in the field or farm animals.

The deadline for entries is September 15 and there’s no limit to the number of photos that

can be submitted.

As thanks for participating, everyone who submits photos with their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar. Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty, along with six runners up, will receive a photo credit in the calendar and numerous copies.

Submission instructions, photo specifications and contest rules are available at www.oregonfb.org/calendar.

CALL TO ART LIBRARY

The Deschutes Public Library downtown branch invites all artists to submit up to two pieces of art, with a theme of South of the Border, for its fall exhibit (October 11, 2017 to January 9, 2018). Artwork in all media is accepted, must be 16” by 20” or larger framed, with a wire hanger. Artists may submit their work on Wednesday, October 11. between 4-5:30pm. For more information, contact laurelfrancis@gmail.com.

CHELSEA INTERNATIONAL PHOTOGRAPHY COMPETITION

Photographers at both the amateur and professional level are invited to enter the Chelsea International Photography Competition (CIPC). With a fierce dedication to promoting the arts and discovering and exposing new talent, the CIPC will honor selected artists with an exhibition at Agora Gallery, providing invaluable exposure to promote career growth and boost recognition.

This year’s competition awards are valued at over $55,000 and are designed specifically to support our larger mission: to promote the spread of extraordinary and innovative art in our modern world and to ensure the future productivity and enhance the careers of selected artists. Selected photographers will participate in the collective exhibition and receive valuable PR opportunities. A portion of the gallery’s proceeds from artwork sales will be donated to the Children’s Heart Foundation.

Deadline is September 13. Results are announced on October 24 with the competition exhibition scheduled for January 27-February 7, 2018.

Visit www.agora-gallery.com/competition/photography for competition details and instructions on how to enter. You can also contact us at competition@agora-gallery.com.

ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER

Now a unique opportunity for local artists to join the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver (AGS). It’s a rare opportunity as AGS seldom has openings. Are you a fine artist or fine crafts person? Looking for 2D artists (mixed media, encaustic, oil, watercolor) and 3D metal artist, wood turning, jewelry wearable art, unique pottery, photography or sculpture. Live locally?

We are For Artists By Artists. Participating members work shifts, have generous space to show their work and share in the operations of the gallery business. Generous commissions percent paid twice monthly and low monthly expense is shared among artist members.

Contact Susan Harkness Williams at 541-788-2486 or sunriversister@yahoo.com to learn more about our jury process.

CALL TO ARTISTS: THE PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists–if you are interested in participating. rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a fiber component to be displayed in the gallery for month-long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com. All pieces will be reviewed for placement in the gallery. gallery@twigs-sisters.com, 541-549-6061.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues thru St. Charles Healthcare-Bend. Please send your requests and submissions to Linda Francis-Strunk, coordinator, Arts in the Hospital, lindartsy1@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists thru exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, submission for membership and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects and mediums. If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us thru our website at

www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture. Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center announces a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, 8am-4pm, Monday thru Friday.

541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com.