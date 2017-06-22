July 2017 Call to Art

ART AT THE RANCH BLACK BUTTE RANCH

Linda Goebel lindajane38@hotmail.com

Plein Air Paint Out At The Ranch

Saturday, September 2, 9am-4pm

Sponsored by the Black Butte Art Guild and Black Butte Ranch, conjunction with the Art Fair from 10am-4pm. Art at the Ranch is our annual fundraiser supporting Sisters Schools’ art programs and visual art scholarships. We plan on a big crowd at the Ranch, so expect a good audience to watch you paint and purchase your paintings.

Contact: Paula Perkins 541-350-9349, artattheranch2017@gmail.com.

DISCOVER YOUR FOREST STARS OVER NEWBERRY

Silent Photography Auction Call to Photographers

Central Oregon photographers can submit their photo representations of iconic Deschutes and Ochoco National Forest landscapes to be featured and auctioned off at a fundraising event in August.

The third annual, Stars Over Newberry fundraiser will take place on August 11 atop Lava Butte in the Newberry National Volcanic Monument.

Guidelines:

Photographs must be depictions of scenes from the Newberry National Volcanic Monument and/or the Deschutes or Ochoco National Forests.

Photo submissions should be minimum size 8 x 10. Photos can be matted, mounted or framed. Pieces need to be displayed safely on a tabletop easel. Photography canvas prints will be accepted, but need to be displayed safely on a tabletop easel.

A high-res, digital version of photo being submitted is required and can be emailed to Stacey.cochran@discovernw.org. Discover Your Forest (DYF) reserves the right to use the digital photo for Stars Over Newberry marketing purposes.

If individuals are recognizable by those who could identify them, a consent form must be signed, scanned and submitted with the photo. Contact Stacey Cochran, Discover Your Forest Community Engagement Director, at stacey.cochran@discovernw.org for model release form(s).

Benefits:

Two complimentary tickets to the Stars Over Newberry Event (a $100 value).

Name, bio and CV or resume on display

alongside photograph.

Name listings in printed program, website, social media and marketing materials.

On-stage recognition by DYF staff.

Complete photography submission guidelines and application can be found at discoveryourforest.org/stars-over-newberry.

DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEO TALENT SHOW

Deschutes County residents of all ages are encouraged to enter the 2017 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo Talent Show, which will be held on

Thursday, August 3.

The Deschutes County Fair Association will select up to 24 acts to compete at the Talent Show. After Thursday’s performances, four performers will win $150 prizes and move on to the Fair & Rodeo’s Talent Showcase, which will be held on Saturday, August 5. Three performers may qualify for the

State Fair Talent Show.

To enter, send an email to entertainment4dcf@gmail.com with a brief bio (include age, category and type of act) and an audio or video file that captures your talent. All audition materials must be submitted by Saturday, July 22. expo.deschutes.org/fair/page/talent-show.

CALL TO ART

The Deschutes Public Library, downtown branch, invites artists to submit up to two pieces of art, for its show Water in Motion, running from July 12 to October 10. Artwork in all media is accepted. Pieces must be framed, with a wire hanging system and 16” by 20” or larger. Artists may submit their artwork on Tuesday, July 12 from 4-5:30pm in the Hutchinson room at the downtown library. laurelfrancis@gmail.com.

ARTISTS’ GALLERY SUNRIVER

Now, a unique opportunity for local artists to join the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver (AGS). It’s a rare opportunity as AGS seldom has openings. Are you a fine artist or fine crafts person? Looking for 2D artists (mixed media, encaustic, oil, watercolor) and 3D metal artist, wood turning, jewelry wearable art, unique pottery, photography or sculpture? Live locally?

We are For Artists By Artists. Participating members work shifts, have generous space to show their work and share in the operations of the gallery business. Generous commissions percent paid twice monthly and low monthly expense is shared among artist members.

Ready to find out more information? Contact Susan Harkness Williams 541-788-2486 or sunriversister@yahoo.com to learn more about our jury process.

OREGON TRADITIONAL ARTS APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

The Oregon Folklife Network is accepting applications for 2017. This program offers master traditional artists and culture keepers a $3,000 stipend to teach their art form to apprentices from their own communities, Tribes, cultural, religious or occupational group. The stipend pays masters to pass on their knowledge, skills and expertise to an apprentice of great promise, who is empowered thru these lessons to continue carrying on Oregon’s traditions.

Contact us first if you want to apply.

Visit ofn.uoregon.edu or contact Brad McMullen (ofn@uoregon.edu, 541-346-3820) for more information about your eligibility in the program.

CALL TO ARTISTS:THE PRINEVILLE ART CRAWL

2nd Friday each month is inviting all media artists — if you are interested in participating.

rgpeer9857@gmail.com.

CALL TO ARTISTS TWIGS GALLERY SISTERS

Twigs Gallery and Home Goods at 331 W Cascade Ave. in Sisters accepting submissions for artwork with a fiber component to be displayed in the gallery for month-long shows beginning the fourth Friday of each month. The work can range from art quilts to felting, knitting, crocheting and mixed fiber media. The body of work submitted should have a theme and all work must be for sale.

You can submit proposals in person to Jean Wells Keenan, jean@stitchinpost.com. All pieces will be reviewed for placement in the gallery.

gallery@twigs-sisters.com, 541-549-6061.

CALL TO ARTISTS ST. CHARLES

Arts in the Hospital, two venues thru St. Charles Healthcare-Bend. Please send your requests and submissions to Linda Francis-Strunk, coordinator, Arts in the Hospital, lindartsy1@gmail.com.

HDAL CALL TO ARTISTS

High Desert Art League (HDAL) is currently accepting applications for new members. HDAL is a professional artists’ group working to support the advancement of its member artists thru exhibitions, education and related outreach. Please refer to the HDAL website for information about our League, submission for membership and to view work by current members. We strive to have a varied group of artists in regard to art style, subjects and mediums. If your art will contribute to our group’s diversity you may contact us thru our website:

www.highdesertartleague.com.

HOOD AVENUE ART CALL TO ARTISTS

Sisters art gallery looking for two new artist members. Medium should be metal or wood sculpture. Send portfolio images with dimensions and prices to info@HoodAvenueArt.com.

REDMOND SENIOR CENTER ARTISTS

Redmond Senior Center announces a new exhibition program promoting local artists. We are soliciting individuals, groups and clubs to participate in multi-interest arts and crafts shows. 325 NW Dogwood, Redmond, 8am-4pm, Monday thru Friday. 541-548-6325, lsmith@bendbroadband.com.