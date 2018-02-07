Calling All Creative Kids: Grin and Bear It 2018 Art Contest

Two Winning Entries Will Be Printed on Race Shirts

The 16th annual Grin and Bear It run/walk event to benefit Healthy Beginnings is calling all creative youth in the region up to age 18 to submit their artwork on the theme of Run for Fun. Winning design entries for two age categories (ages ten and under, and ages 11-18) will be printed on run shirts distributed to event participants, sponsors and volunteers. Winning artists in both categories will also receive two complimentary entries to the race (5K, 10K or 1-Mile Family Fun Run), two additional shirts and a custom award to be presented at the event awards ceremony on the day of the race, Saturday, March 3.

The deadline to submit artwork and the completed entry form (available to download on www.myhb.org) is Friday, February 9. Entries may be submitted by mail or in person at Healthy Beginnings, 1029 NW 14th St., Ste. 102 in Bend. Entries may also be scanned at high resolution (300 dpi) and emailed to healthy.beginnings@hdesd.org. Up to two entries per artist may be submitted, and each entry must have its own entry form attached.

Artwork submitted must be the entrant’s original work and include no more than five colors. Acceptable art media include paint, pencil, markers, ink, crayon, chalk and pastels. Text in the image is acceptable. Image size of the artwork itself must not exceed 10”x10” inches in size, although the paper/canvas may go up to 11”x17” in size.

The Healthy Beginnings Board of Directors the Grin and Bear It volunteer planning committee will select the winning artwork and the winning artists will be contacted by Feb. 16.