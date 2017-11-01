Calling All Writers! Increase Your Skills With The Nitty Gritty of Screenwriting

Screenwriting Workshop with Denise Hughes

Sat November 4

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

ASPEN RIDGE

1010 NE Purcell, Bend, OR

Second Floor Meeting Room

Denice will share her simplified and creative processes for writing a great script. Think you can write a screenplay for a movie? You can. Denice will show you where to start and how to proceed, as well as help you hone your skills for developing titles, loglines, themes, characters, and plots. Bring your questions, ideas, or screenplays-in-progress and gain valuable insight from Denice and your screenwriting classmates. The tools and resources you will receive in this class can be used in any kind of writing.

$15 Full-time Student or Youth 17 & under

$25 COWG Member

$35 Non COWG Member

Register today on the COWG website:

http://centraloregonwritersguild.com/workshops.html