(Photo courtesy of Clinton K. Clark)

Dionysus Presents has teamed up with Queens of the High Desert for the Capitol Christmas Takeover December 21-24. These shows will be sure to have a little something for everyone whether they’ve been naughty or nice.

First up is the The Nightmare Before White Christmas Variety drag show. These salacious kings and queens bring a fabulous formula to your holiday experience with a spooky but gorgeous variety show that features more than we have time to write about here. This all ages show only happens twice on Friday, December 21 and Saturday, December 22 at 7:30pm and will be the perfect outing for that conservative uncle whose in town for the holidays.

Next, is David Sedaris’ cult classic holiday romp, The Santaland Diaries. Before being a famous author, Sedaris was just another misanthropic elf working at Macy’s Santaland. His subsequent essay-turned-one-man-show was read on NPR the next year and has become a favorite for those who love Christmas and also for those who love to hate it. Once again (for the seventh frickin’ year), Clinton K. Clark brings Sedaris’ sarcastic elf named Crumpet to life, and this time there is a full bar.

All events start at 7:30pm at the Capitol Nightclub (190 NW Oregon ave) on the nights of December 21-24 and are all ages. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and $25 for both performances (advance only) and are available at bendticket.com.