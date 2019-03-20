Carlos Nakai & Will Clipman To Play at COCC

(Carlos Nakai and Will Clipman | Photo by Robert Doyle, Canyon Records)

Grammy nominees R. Carlos Nakai and Will Clipman will perform an evening of Native American flute and percussion music at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Wille Hall from 6-8pm on Thursday, April 4. This event is free and open to the public.

The concert will combine the ancient tones of the Native American cedar flute with the vibrations of African, Native American and Asian rhythms. Students from COCC’s First Nations Student Union will be selling CDs by the artists. For more information, call 541-318-3726.

cocc.edu