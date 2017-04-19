Carol Rossio Quartet Makes Its Bend Debut

Join renowned jazz/pop vocalist Carol Rossio plus a stellar piano trio (pianist Jack Krouscup, bassist Mark Karwan and drummer Jeff Ingraham) as they present jazz and pop standards from The Great American Songbook Tuesday, April 25, 6-9pm at Northside Bar & Grill. Cost: no cover

Vocalist Carol Rossio: A recent transplant from Portland, Carol has opened for Grammy-winners Angélique Kidjo and Poncho Sanchez, recorded and performed with smooth jazz pioneer

pianist Tom Grant, appeared as special guest soloist with the internationally renowned Robbie Laws Band at Portland’s Waterfront Blues Festival and performed at wineries, nightclubs, resorts and festivals throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Rossio’s three CDs – both in English and French Ooh La La! – have received critical acclaim and frequent airplay on KOPB 91.5fm, KMHD 89.1fm and KBOO 90.7fm plus

glowing reviews in The Oregonian, Willamette Week, Jazzscene Magazine, Borders Books and Music News, The Portland Tribune, Positively Entertainment and Oregon Music News.

Pianist Jack Krouscup: A recent transplant from the Bay Area and a graduate from Berklee College of Music,Jack has worked full time for over 50 years as a professional keyboard player. In that time he has played a variety of music from jazz to popular to church music, and everything in between. He has taught music on a college level and now plays with the COCC Big Band as well as at the Northside Bar and Grill where for the past two years he has accompanied vocalist Michelle Van Handel. Jack has been in demand as an accompanist and as a soloist since his arrival in Bend due to his extreme versatility and elegant professionalism.

Drummer Jeff Ingraham: Jeff worked with Merle Haggard for many years until Merle’s recent passing. In demand as the best and most versatile drummer in Central Oregon, he has recently done concerts with Kris Kristoferson and with Merle’s son. He works at least 6-7 days a week with a variety of groups and in a variety of styles. He also is in high demand as a studio drummer due to his reliable time.

Bassist Mark Karwan: Mark is a newcomer to Bend and plays upright and electric bass. He has been extremely busy since moving here from the Buffalo, NY area. Mark holds a music

degree and has a classical background with orchestras, as well as being a fine sight reader and jazz player. He knows lots of tunes in various styles as well. He will continue to be in demand due to his versatility.

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Cost: no cover

Northside Bar and Grill

62860 Boyd Acres Rd.

Bend, OR 97701

http://northsidebarfun.com

http://www.carolrossio.com