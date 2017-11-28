The Cascade Chorale Celebrates 13 Years of Holiday Magic!

(Photo courtesy of Cascade Chorale)
The holiday season opener will pack the stage at the Tower Theatre with holiday classics
The Cascade Chorale rings in the holiday season with the 13th annual Holiday Magic concerts on December 2nd and 3rd at the Tower Theatre. Concerts are at 3:00 and 7:00 PM on the 2nd and at 3:00 PM on the 3rd with proceeds benefiting the Chorale’s mission to bring music to the
community in Central Oregon throughout the year. Central Oregon’s flagship choral group is over 90 singers strong for this seasonal favorite and will share the stage with 37 instrumentalists, and, at the matinees, 70 members of the Bend Children’s Choir. The Saturday evening performance will feature Bend Camerata, a vocal chamber ensemble.
Tickets are available online at http://www.towertheatre.org/. For more information, visit
www.cascadechorale.org or email cascadechorale@gmail.com.
Contact: Barbara Rich
Cascade Chorale Association
Phone: (541) 550-9318
cascadechorale@gmail.com
www.cascadechorale.org